MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After nearly three months, the Frost Science Museum has opened its doors once again.
On Monday, guests were able to visit new attractions, take photos and enjoy the exhibits with new safety measures in place.
Frost CEO Frank Steslow told CBS4 that Monday’s reopening is just another step forward in getting back to normal.
“I think it’s going to be a slow ramp up. I think certain people are more comfortable coming out at this point. Others are gonna need more time, and I’m not even fully aware that people know that we’re open,” he said. “But, I think that as we get the word out, we’ll start seeing a ramp up in visitation and hopefully they’ll be crowds that we can manage and still manage and still maintain a safe environment.”
The museum is currently operating at limited capacity and sanitizing attractions and other areas regularly.
