TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida added 1,758 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, a slight drop from the weekend when more than 2,000 new cases were reported both days.

That’s about triple the number of daily cases reported in early May.

While the number of positive cases has gone up, the average number of deaths reported daily remains steady, according to the state health department.

Miami-Dade saw an increase of 280 cases and one new death, Broward saw an increase of 158 cases and one new death, Monroe saw an increase of one new case and no new deaths.

Since late May, 16 of 18 days have seen at least 1,000 new cases as more people are getting tested and the state has gradually reopened businesses and gathering spots. The percentage of positive tests remains over 4%, double the levels in early May when the state began reopening its economy.

Overall, the state has reported 77,326 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 since March 1 with 2,938 deaths, up seven from Sunday. The seven-day average for deaths remains just above 30, about half the level it was in early May when deaths were at their peak.

Most Florida businesses have reopened, but with restrictions such as admitting only 50% of the usual seating capacity at indoor restaurants and movie theaters.

