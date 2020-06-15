BROWARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) – Broward County is reopening some indoor entertainment activities Monday including bowling alleys, arcades and movie theaters with reduced capacity and other restrictions.
Broward County Emergency Order 20-15 states indoor amusement facilities are permitted to open at 50% occupancy provided they follow social distancing guidelines.
Aquatic playgrounds, such as interactive water play, is permitted to operate.
The new order was signed Friday by County Administrator Bertha Henry, also bumped capacity of museums from 25% to 50%.
All newly reopened businesses must adhere to social distancing, facial covering and sanitation requirements recommended by the CDC.
Vacation rentals and pari-mutual facilities are also allowed under the new order.
Indoor entertainment options have not reopened yet in Miami-Dade County.
You must log in to post a comment.