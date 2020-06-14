ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Walt Disney World is suing Orange County over property taxes.

Disney isn’t happy with the 2019 tax assessments for its theme parks, resorts, employee buildings and other structures.

The company has filed similar lawsuits in past years.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Property Appraiser Rick Singh says the Disney complex has been undervalued for years. Disney says it is challenging errors in the assessments.

According to the Disney lawsuits, Singh listed the assessed value for the Magic Kingdom — the world’s busiest theme park — at $504 million. Epcot’s value was set at about $539 million.

Hollywood Studios was assessed at nearly $394 million while Animal Kingdom came in at about $435 million.

Disney World has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and plans a phased reopening starting July 11.

