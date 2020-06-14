LABELLE, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — Authorities have three people in custody after an off-duty Florida wildlife officer was found fatally shot Sunday morning.
The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement identified the Florida Wildlife Conservation officer as Julian Keen Jr.
The law enforcement agencies provided no other details.
Keen, 30, grew up in LaBelle, Florida in Hendry County, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.
“FHP Command Officers are praying and remembering our fallen but NEVER forgotten brother, FWC Officer Julian Keen, who was murdered last night while following his calling to protect and serve others,” the Florida Highway Patrol Command Officers Association posted on Facebook. “He was a genuine officer who would literally give his shirt off his back to ANYONE who needed it.”
