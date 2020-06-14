MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On land and on the water, people took part Sunday in what they called a “Law and Order” rally to show their support for President Donald Trump and the police.

“We support the police. Yes, there are things that need to be fixed,” said rally attendee Beatriz Viera. “But overall, we the people support the police. We support Trump.”

The bicycle unit with Miami PD received a round of applause at the rally.

There were signs supporting officers as well as one sign saying black lives matter and all lives matter.

“We have an amazing country and we must protect it,” said Evelio Medina, the organizer of the rally.

Medina feels this group has been silenced and officers are getting a bad rap from protests calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

He says some protesters have also gotten out of hand.

“Protect it from what they’re trying to do – vandalism, looting, burning. I mean, you can have ideas and can express them but from ideas expressed in protesting to looting and breaking and loitering, that’s different,” he said.

CBS4 was there Wednesday when a protester used red spray paint on a Christopher Columbus statue before being arrested for vandalism.

On Sunday, at the very same spot as before, several people sat in silence near the law and order rally.

Those demonstrators are some of the people calling for changes after George Floyd’s death.

Both sides clashed after protesters walked over to the rally.

The protesters calling for changes left.

Chopper4 was overhead when protesters met up to listen to speakers in Downtown Miami.

They then made their way over to the Torch of Friendship near Bayfront Park.

“It needs to be justice for everyone. Black lives, everyone. Just unfair treatment, it shouldn’t be tolerated anymore,” one demonstrator said.

They spelled the word “resist” with American Flags on Biscayne Boulevard.

“We are just asking not to be murdered while in custody. It’s so sad,” a protester said.