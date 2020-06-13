Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police traffic detectives are investigating an officer-involved early-morning crash.
The crash took place at the 12th Street NW Turnpike Southbound Extension ramp at approximately 3:25 a.m., according to police.
Authorities say the officer was injured and transported in stable condition to an area hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
The other driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by MDFR and was arrested for driving under the influence, police said.
You must log in to post a comment.