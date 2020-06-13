Filed Under:Local TV, MDPD, Miami News, Police Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police traffic detectives are investigating an officer-involved early-morning crash.

The crash took place at the 12th Street NW Turnpike Southbound Extension ramp at approximately 3:25 a.m., according to police.

Authorities say the officer was injured and transported in stable condition to an area hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The other driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by MDFR and was arrested for driving under the influence, police said.

