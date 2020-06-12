Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Plantation resident wants the city to change its name.
Dharyl Auguste started a petition on change.org to garner support. So far, more than 2,700 people have signed it.
Auguste said the name represents its “racist, confederate past.” He said he’s ashamed and embarrassed to say the city’s name.
“We need to capture the spirit of social and political change, and get on the right side of history by removing the name Plantation, a name that idolizes slavery and our country’s shameful past,” he wrote in an email to CBS4.
He’s suggested changing the name to Jacaranda, after a plant.
Plantation officials have not commented on the name change petition.
