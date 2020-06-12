MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for four males who terrorized two women during a home invasion robbery in southwest Miami-Dade.
It happened June 5th, around 7 p.m., in the area of 141 Avenue and SW 168th Street.
The armed men entered the home through an unlocked front door. One of the men then tied up the first woman with duct tape and threatened to kill her with a knife if she screamed.
The second woman was then tied up, her mouth covered with duct tape, as two of the men ransacked the house.
They stole jewelry, $600 in cash, and drove off in one of the women’s 2017 Honda Accord.
The women were not hurt.
Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”
