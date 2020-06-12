MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More testing has revealed more COVID-19 cases in Florida and around the nation, but scientists agree that the reopening of the economy is playing a factor in the recent surge in cases.

Dr. Robert Bednarczyk, assistant professor of global health and epidemiology at Rollins School of Public Health says, “We are seeing in a lot of states that have lessened their restrictions or stay at home orders. We are seeing more people getting sick.”

Testing or not, scientists say the coronavirus is spreading as the economy is opening up.

Earlier this week, 16 states reported an increase in average new COVID-19 compared to two weeks ago.

At least 14 states have seen a rise in current hospitalizations since Memorial

Day, including Texas where hospitalizations jumped 42%.

“We are seeing case count increasing in lots of places. The time tracking back to Memorial Day and we are going to see case count rise,” said the doctor.

Florida’s numbers as the Sunshine State economy slowly gains traction correspond with other states on the rise.

“We are seeing people out congregating together they are in big groups. This is stuff that happened over Memorial Day. Now we are seeing the case count continue to climb that is going to be a factor in exposure and it’s going to take about two weeks to find those people who are sick and get test results back from the time they were exposed.”

Governor DeSantis says he does not feel that the demonstrations going on now are a big danger, as far as spreading the virus.