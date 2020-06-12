MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Protests for police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer are being heard again across South Florida.

For the third straight weekend, demonstrations are planned across Miami-Dade and Broward and some of those protests are already underway.

In Miami, protesters gathered at the Torch of Friendship near Bayfront Park, calling for racial justice and police reform.

Images from Chopper 4 show the crowd walking through the streets of downtown Miami, peacefully.

In advance of Friday’s protest, the Miami Police Department recommended non-essential businesses in the area to close “no later than 2 p.m.” Friday.

The crowd walked to the steps of the Miami-Dade County courthouse and stopped there for a while before moving again en masse to the Brickell area.

The protesters then headed toward the Brickell area.

In Broward, demonstrators held several protests throughout the county.