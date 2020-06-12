Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on June 12, 2020.
FLORIDA: 69,069 confirmed cases
- Residents: 67,456
- Deaths: 2,848
- Hospitalizations: 11,571
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 1,307,728
- Negative Test Results: 1,237,679
- Percent Positive: 5.3%
MIAMI-DADE: 20,548 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 20,319; Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 228
- Deaths: 798
- Hospitalizations: 3,363
- Total Tests: 219,104
- Negative: 198,349; Awaiting Results: 117; Inconclusive: 105
BROWARD: 8,337 confirmed cases
- Residents: 8,143; Non-Residents: 194
- Deaths: 351
- Hospitalizations: 1,691
- Total Tests: 133,088
- Negative: 124,681; Awaiting Results: 25; Inconclusive: 13
MONROE: 120 confirmed cases
- Residents: 109, Non-Residents: 11
- Deaths: 4
- Hospitalizations: 12
- Total Tests: 3,967
- Negative: 3,847; Awaiting Results: 36, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 2,023,347 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 113,820 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 7,531,872 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 421,801
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
