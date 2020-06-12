CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Health News, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on June 12, 2020.

FLORIDA: 69,069 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 67,456
  • Deaths: 2,848
  • Hospitalizations: 11,571
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 1,307,728
  • Negative Test Results: 1,237,679
  • Percent Positive: 5.3%

MIAMI-DADE: 20,548 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 20,319; Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 228
  • Deaths: 798
  • Hospitalizations: 3,363
  • Total Tests: 219,104
  • Negative: 198,349;  Awaiting Results: 117; Inconclusive: 105

BROWARD: 8,337 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 8,143; Non-Residents: 194
  • Deaths: 351
  • Hospitalizations: 1,691
  • Total Tests: 133,088
  • Negative: 124,681; Awaiting Results: 25; Inconclusive: 13

MONROE: 120 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 109, Non-Residents: 11
  • Deaths: 4
  • Hospitalizations: 12
  • Total Tests: 3,967
  • Negative: 3,847; Awaiting Results: 36, Inconclusive: 0

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 2,023,347 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 113,820 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 7,531,872 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 421,801
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Comments