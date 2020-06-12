MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Alonzo Mourning along with Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas helped distribute food to roughly 400 families in Miami’s historic Overtown neighborhood on Friday.

Hundreds of people waited eagerly Friday morning near Gibson Park in a line that stretched down the block.

“We’re very grateful and thankful for all of the support that’s allowed us to provide some relief to the children and families and homeless folks here in our communities,” said Mourning.

The bags of food donated by DeliverLean included beverages and healthy options.

“Inter Miami and the Alonzo Mourning Foundation today I think are doing more good in our community,” said Jorge Mas.

Each bag filled with free food came without questions and with a verbal blessing from the Miami Heat legend. The food aimed to help families struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic which has disproportionately affected black communities.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve partnered up with DeliverLean and other companies and that has allowed us to deliver thousands of meals here in the Overtown community,” Mourning said.

A press release sent Thursday said, “Inter Miami and partner Captain Morgan previously made a donation of $55,000 to the Mourning Family Foundation to support Tracy and Alonzo Mourning’s efforts of providing daily meals to hundreds of families in our neighborhoods.”