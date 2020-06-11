HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Gamblers will once again be calling on Lady Luck when five of South Florida’s popular casinos open their doors on Friday.

The Big Easy in Hallandale Beach will open at 10 a.m.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, and Seminole Classic Casino will reopen at noon.

The Calder Casino will open at 5 p.m.

When the Seminoles open their gaming rooms and restaurants it will be under strict new “Safe and Sound” guidelines.

Temperature checks have been added to the main entrance. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or above will not be allowed to enter. Employees as well as guests will be required to wear masks.

Masks will be provided to guests, as needed.

To help ensure social distancing on the casino floor, thousands of alternating slot machines will be turned off.

New Plexiglas barriers will divide players at table games, poker games, and customer service areas.

Each casino has a “Safe and Sound Clean Team” that will clean and disinfect surfaces throughout the casino complexes, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas.

Hand-sanitizing stations will be available on the casino floors, at the entrances, and throughout the casino complexes.

The casinos will be operating at 50 percent capacity.

Calder Casino, the first South Florida casino to voluntarily suspend operations ahead of the government-mandated closures, will also focus on social distancing and sanitizing to keep guests safe.

There will be mandatory temperature checks at the door for all employees and guests. Masks must be worn by everyone inside the casino.

Staffers will increase their frequency of cleaning high touch surfaces, like door handles and slot machines. The casino said nearly every other slot machine will be turned off.

Plexiglass dividers have been installed in areas of high touch transactions and hand sanitizer dispensers and sanitary wipes will be widely available.

At The Big Easy, new health security protocols include temperature check cameras at the entrance. Anyone with a temperature of 99.5 or above will not be allowed to enter. Other measures include spaced out gaming machines and new social distancing procedures for playing poker, and masks for everyone.

The other casino in Hallandale Beach, The Casino at Gulfstream Park, is scheduled to open Monday, June 15th.