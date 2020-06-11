ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa have reopened to the public after being closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All guests must wear a mask, have their temperatures taken to get in the parks, and then practice social distancing once inside.

Those planning to go will need to make a reservation.

Reservations can be made on the park’s web pages:

Both SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa new operating hours – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be extended hours over the July 4th weekend.

However, they will not be open daily. SeaWorld Orlando will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays and while Busch Gardens Tampa will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The weekday closures will last through at least August.

Universal Orlando Resort reopened last week and the Walt Disney World theme parks are scheduled to open next month.