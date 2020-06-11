MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Now that school is out for summer, the Miami Dolphins are helping to keep kids active by taking their summer camps from the field, right to your home.

Young Fins fans can train with the pros through the Dolphins first-ever virtual football and cheerleading camps.

“We have dolphins alumni who are teaching some of the football content. Our cheer camp is being led by our Dolphins cheerleaders. It’s just a unique experience,” explained RaShauna Hamilton, Miami Dolphins Director of Youth Programs and Camps.

She said they have been working since March to make a camp that will be conducted entirely through Zoom. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they want to get students involved, while also keeping them healthy and safe.

Children will tune in to learn the drills and routines, which takes about an hour. Then they have the freedom to practice them during the day in their own backyard, using items around the house.

“This is a great introductory step where we can break things down and they can kind of feel it out,” says Hamilton. “And once we are open again for youth sports, they can get out there and try it with their peers.”

Since it is all done online, they are able to involve as many students that would like to participate and they do not have to live in South Florida.

“We’ve got Dolphins fans all over the world,” Hamilton said. “This is a great way to bring a little piece of our brand all over, and it’s a great way to engage with kids who are home.”

Now, more than ever, the Dolphins want to entertain their youngest fans and give them a chance to get up and get moving.

“Let’s get outside. Let’s play. Let’s get the blood flowing!” Hamilton said. “I think it will be good for both their physical and mental health.”

The five-day camp takes place from Monday, June 22nd to Friday, June 26th. Children will receive a Nike Care package and an autographed item for football camp registration, or a swag bag including a bow and shirt for cheer.

For more information, or to register, go to JuniorDolphinsFootball.com.