MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “I can’t breathe! I can’t breathe,” chanted healthcare workers at facilities across the state.

On Thursday, workers took 8 minutes and 46 seconds to remember George Floyd.

At Baptist Health facilities all over South Florida, doctors, nurses and staff took a knee for the length of time the police officer in Minnesota had his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Choking up, Baptist Health’s Dr. Marcus St. John said, “Imagine what 8 minutes and 46 seconds feels like with your hands cuffed behind your back and someone’s knee on your neck.”

Healthcare workers at Hollywood’s Hillcrest Health Care and Sinai Plaza Rehab in Miami Shores, also observing silence. They are supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

“It hurts,” said certified nursing assistant Pansy Clayton. “It could be my grandson, it could be my sons. It hurts. Enough is enough in this country,” she said.

Many healthcare workers were called to their profession by the desire to help people. That’s the same thing that drives them to rally for justice and equal treatment for all.

“We have been fighting this since the beginning of time, since slavery days, and the only way we can change is coming together united, regardless of the color of my skin, just coming together to make a change,” said healthcare worker Lillie Roberson.

“He didn’t deserve to die in that manner,” said Arlenna Williams of Baptist Health.

Williams kneeled with her co-workers at Baptist. She tells us she’s optimistic that demonstrations like these will lead to more dialogue and understanding.

“Am I hopeful? Indeed so, indeed so. Because this is the America that I love. This is the place that I love,” said Williams.

Healthcare workers hope that by them joining so many others around the world, taking a stand — it will lead to changing hearts, minds, and laws.