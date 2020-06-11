ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A nonprofit Florida resort that fulfills the wishes of critically ill children is shutting its doors indefinitely being because of coronavirus concerns.

Give Kids the World Village announced Tuesday that it was temporarily laying off most of its staff at the end of the month.

“Unforeseen circumstances directly related to COVID-19 have resulted in Give Kids The World having to remain closed,” wrote CEO Pamela Landwirth on social media. “Although the theme parks are reopening, we are uncertain as to when they will be able to welcome vulnerable guests, including our wish children.”

A small team of workers will remain to maintain the facilities and prepare for an eventual reopening, officials said.

“I can promise you that I will work tirelessly to find a way to reopen our beloved Village as soon as possible,” said Landwirth.

The 84-acres resort located not far from Walt Disney World provides a week-long, cost-free vacation to children with critical illnesses and their families.

With whimsical structures resembling the shape of a mushroom and storybook villages, the resort has hosted 175,000 families over three decades.

