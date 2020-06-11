Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on June 11, 2020.
FLORIDA: 67,371 confirmed cases
- Residents: 65,779
- Deaths: 2,801
- Hospitalizations: 11,345
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 1,280,003
- Negative Test Results: 1,211,652
- Percent Positive: 5.3%
MIAMI-DADE: 20,277 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 20,050; Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 226
- Deaths: 784
- Hospitalizations: 3,280
- Total Tests: 214,841
- Negative: 194,359; Awaiting Results: 104; Inconclusive: 105
BROWARD: 8,193 confirmed cases
- Residents: 8,000; Non-Residents: 193
- Deaths: 349
- Hospitalizations: 1,672
- Total Tests: 130,744
- Negative: 122,482; Awaiting Results: 22; Inconclusive: 13
MONROE: 116 confirmed cases
- Residents: 105, Non-Residents: 11
- Deaths: 5
- Hospitalizations: 12
- Total Tests: 3,885
- Negative: 3,769; Awaiting Results: 63, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 2,000,464 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 112,924 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 7,394,801 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 417,022
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
