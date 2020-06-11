MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five-year William Kelly is the talk of the South Florida golf scene after he sank a hole-in-one on Hole 13 at The Bridges at Springtree Golf Club in Sunrise during a golf clinic last week.

How did he do it? It’s simple if you’re five years old.

“I picked out the 7 iron It took two bounces off the fairway and one bounce off the green, and then it hit the flag and then it went in,” recalled William of Hollywood.

Simple right?

William had other kids with him. They all ran up to the green to see.

“It was just in the hole sitting there,” explained William.

Now all of this is not simple and not easy.

In fact, it was downright shocking for his dad after getting a phone call about his son getting a 70-yard hole-in-one.

“I didn’t know if I was being pranked or punked or something at the time I got the phone call. I couldn’t believe it,” said William’s dad Cody Kelly.

Mike Freglette, William’s golf coach, was surprised as well but not shocked because he saw something in William’s game that he liked.

“I usually don’t take kids that young but when I looked at his swing I said to myself, ‘Wow, ya know let’s bring him out here and work with him. I think he’s got talent’.”

So how is William handling the spotlight?

“He’s being recognized by people and he really likes it. He’s acting like a little celebrity right now,” said his dad.

That is, until there’s a television camera staring right at him and then he gets a little shy.

“I don’t like it,” he said.

His father is anything but shy and with good reason.

“To see a five-year-old hit a hole-in-one, I can’t believe it, and to be his dad, I couldn’t be more proud.”

Phil Mickelson is William’s favorite golfer, and he hopes to play golf with him one day. For now, though, he’s known to his golf buddies as ‘Will the Thrill’.

Keep an eye on William Kelly, he may be a golf star in the making, just keep the camera out of his face.