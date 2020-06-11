MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As small businesses begin to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, owners are struggling to find personal protective equipment for their employees.

Unifirst corporation is partnering with local chambers of commerce in Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties.

Together, they will donate 15,000 face masks to businesses in need, along with gloves and hand sanitizer.

This is part of a company-wide initiative to support the small business community.

“We understand what businesses are up against, and their challenges. Unifirst just wants to do a little bit of their part,” said Alex Dukeshire, UniFirst General Manager.

The chambers of commerce in each county will divide and share the items with local businesses of their choosing.