HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Let the chips fall where they may this Friday.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, and Seminole Classic Casino will reopen to the public at noon under strict new “Safe and Sound” guidelines.

All employees and guests will have to undergo temperature checks. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will be turned away.

All guests will have to wear masks or face coverings that meet CDC guidelines. Masks will be provided to guests, as needed.

To help ensure social distancing on the casino floor, thousands of alternating slot machines will be turned off.

New Plexiglas barriers will divide players at table games, poker games, and customer service areas.

Each casino’s new “Safe and Sound Clean Team” will clean and disinfect surfaces throughout the casino complexes, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas.

Hand-sanitizing stations will be available on the casino floors, at the entrances, and throughout the casino complexes.

“We are making sure our resorts and casinos are safe and sound so our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International.

The casinos will be operating at 50 percent capacity.

For the reopening weekend, more than 600 Guitar Hotel guestrooms at the Seminole Hard Rock will be available to book through the Guitar Hotel reservations website. Several restaurants at all three casino complexes will open with social distancing requirements in place.

On Monday, June 15th, The Big Easy and Gulfstream casinos in Hallandale Beach will open.

When they do, there will be new health security protocols in place at The Big Easy Casino which include temperature check cameras, spaced out gaming machines, and new social distancing procedures for playing poker