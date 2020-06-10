MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Are you hungry for a delicious meal at a South Florida restaurant at a discount?
The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched its annual Miami Spice Restaurant Program.
During Miami Spice, restaurants offer three-course prix fixe menus at reduced prices of $25 per person for lunch and brunch and $39 per person for dinner.
Prices include an appetizer, entree and dessert.
There are more than 100 participating restaurants.
For the first time, Miami Spice last four months, from now until Sept. 30. It was extended this year in order to help restaurants reeling from impacts due to COVID-19 closures.
The promotion also extends to take-out and delivery, which is another first for the program since restaurants are still required to limit in-dining capacity.
Click here for a complete list of participating restaurants.
