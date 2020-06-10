



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Parks has teamed up with Unity Groves in Homestead for several food distributions this month in their continued effort to provide meals to residents in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

These distributions are held on Saturdays at two locations.

The distribution at Larry and Thompson Park, 12451 SW 184 Street, starts at 9 a.m. The site is staffed by volunteers representing Redland Ahead, a nonprofit farming operation that trains veterans and individuals from underserved communities to become farmers.

The second location is at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W Flagler Street. The distribution begins at 11 a.m. The site is staffed by volunteers representing the office of Miami-Dade County District 5 Commissioner Eileen Higgins.

The distributions will be held at these locations at the same time every Saturday through June 27th.

“Miami-Dade County Parks is excited to team up with our Miami-Dade County Commission District Offices and with Unity Groves, with the support of USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, to help residents feed their families during this critical time,” said Miami-Dade County Parks Director Maria I. Nardi.

Food items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. All participants are required to wear masks, remain in their vehicles and open their trunks when it’s their turn in line to receive the food. No walk-ups will be permitted.

Each week 800 food boxes will be distributed at each site. The boxes are assembled at Unity Groves and contain fresh-picked local and Florida grown fruits and vegetables.

