FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Pennsylvania man who was taken into custody after he led Fort Lauderdale police on a slow-speed chase on I-95 made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Daniel Dovi, 64, is facing a number of charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault in an incident that led to the chase.

Bond was set at $97,000.

Dovi had parked his Jeep in an empty lot in the 2600 block of Center Avenue. People who lived in the area said it looked like he had been camping.

When Michael Jones, the owner of the lot, asked Dovi to leave, he said it quickly turned violent. Jones said Dovi shoved him to the ground and threatened to kill him.

“I saw crazy in his eyes, I got back in my car,” said Jones.

But that’s not where it ended.

“I got back in the car at that point to try and put it in gear to get the hell out of here, there was no time. He floored it, put it in reverse, floored it, and slammed right into my Porsche,” Jones said.

Jones said Dovii took off but came back as police were taking a report. Officers went after him, leading to a pursuit onto I-95, which ended when the Jeep flipped over near the Palm Beach County line and Dovi was taken into custody.

Earlier in the day, Fort Lauderdale police said two men in their 40s were found stabbed to death on the beach in the 3000 Block of North Ocean Boulevard, not far from where Dovi had been in the lot.

Investigators are working to determine if the double homicide is connected to the incident involving Dovi.

“The incidents occurred within close proximity and timeframe to one another and as a result detectives are looking into the possibility that the two incidents may be related,” said Det. Ali Adamson in a statement.

Anyone with information on the deaths is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.