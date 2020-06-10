MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sharks! Yes, sharks were spotted near the shore on Wednesday afternoon in Miami Beach.

Images from Chopper 4 showed about a dozen or so sharks about 20 feet away from South Beach, near 6th Street.

There were beach umbrellas nearby, but there were no beachgoers in the water.

Beaches in Miami-Dade County had been closed for about three months due to the <a href=”http://coronavirus” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>coronavirus.

Broward opened their beaches the day after Memorial Day.

On Miami-Dade beaches, while swimming and sunbathing are allowed, no groups of more than 10 people will be permitted.

Facial coverings must be worn when social distancing is not possible, except for members of the same household. Due to this restriction, all beachgoers must have facial coverings available and ready to use at all times. They must be able to show their mask if asked by the beach patrol or police.

Facial coverings must be worn in restrooms and when at concession stands. Restrooms will have dedicated attendants stationed outside. Access to restrooms will be limited to maintain social distancing. The restrooms will be cleaned every two to three hours.

Organized group activities for two or more, like volleyball, football, or soccer are not be allowed.

Picnic pavilions and playgrounds are off-limits and there can be no special events, including group picnics.

No dogs or pets will be allowed on the beach except on designated dog-friendly beaches. Dogs must be kept on a leash.

Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 is asked not to go to the beaches or parks.