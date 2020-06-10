MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz was in Weston Wednesday afternoon where local community leaders and activists took part in a “We Stand Together” event.

Wasserman Schultz said the protest symbolizes the need for protests and awareness in all South Florida communities.

The congresswoman is a Weston resident and stood on the corner of Royal Palm Boulevard and Weston Road – a main intersection in the city where her message can be heard and seen.

Wasserman Schultz said she vows to fight every day for racial justice and against police brutality.

“We’re going to stand up every single day until racial justice is achieved. Every single day before we make sure we eliminate police brutality. Every single day until we eliminate the inequities in health care, education and housing, in hiring,” she said.

The congresswoman suggests Floridians can do the same by heading to the ballet box in November.

“We are going to continue to stand together to use our voices, to use our votes, to make sure we have decision makers in office that are going to pass and commit to meaningful change,” she said.