Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The calls for change and justice following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody are being heard loud and clear, across the country and here in South Florida.
Floyd’s death has sparked a national outcry along with sustained protests and civil unrest over the issue of police misconduct and racial injustice.
The chants of ‘No Justice, No Peace’ fill the air across South Florida and elsewhere among peaceful protesters who just want change.
CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano captured the messages of activists in their own powerful words.
Watch the powerful video essay above.
