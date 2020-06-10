MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Aventura woman has been charged in a Miami Beach hit and run that left a woman critically injured.
It happened Saturday, May 9th.
According to police, 31-year-old Lisa Smith was traveling at a high rate of speed when her Mercedes Benz struck the woman as she crossed Collins Avenue at 44th Street. The impact sent the woman flying into the air.
Surveillance cameras showed the Smith stop momentarily before fleeing eastbound on 43rd Street.
The woman was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries including a collapsed lung, a fractured skull, and fractures to her left extremities.
Smith was arrested Tuesday and been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury. She’s since bonded out of jail.
