MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Amazon store is coming to South Florida.

A spokesperson for America’s largest online retailer says the company will open an Amazon 4-Star store on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach.

The stores will only sell products available through the e-commerce platform with a 4-star rating or above.

These locations are also a place for the company to sell its products developed in-house, including the Amazon Echo and Kindle.

It’s unclear when the store will open.

