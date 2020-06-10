Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Amazon store is coming to South Florida.
A spokesperson for America’s largest online retailer says the company will open an Amazon 4-Star store on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach.
The stores will only sell products available through the e-commerce platform with a 4-star rating or above.
These locations are also a place for the company to sell its products developed in-house, including the Amazon Echo and Kindle.
It’s unclear when the store will open.
