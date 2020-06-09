



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Cristobal is moving into Missouri as heavy rainfall begins to spread north through the middle and upper Mississippi valley.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 80 miles east-southeast of Springfield, Missouri.

Cristobal was moving to the north at 25 mph with winds near 30 mph. The storm is expected to accelerate to the north and north-northeast over the next 36 hours. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 36 hours as Cristobal transitions into an extratropical cyclone.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for…

* Areas in and near the length of the Mississippi Valley

A Gale Warning is in effect for…

* Much of Lake Michigan

* Portions of eastern Lake Superior

* Portions of Lake Huron

Gusty winds are expected Tuesday night and Wednesday over portions of the Midwest and western Great Lakes as Cristobal strengthens as an extratropical low.

Cristobal will produce storm total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with local amounts to 6 inches from Arkansas to the western Great Lakes through Wednesday morning. This rainfall may produce flash flooding, and is forecast to produce new and renewed minor to moderate river flooding across portions of the

lower Missouri and mid to upper Mississippi Valleys.