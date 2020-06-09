MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade and the City of Miami will finally open their beaches this Wednesday, but the openings will come with restrictions.

On Miami-Dade beaches, no groups of more than 10 people will be permitted.

Facial coverings must be worn when social distancing is not possible, except for members of the same household. Due to this restriction, all beachgoers must have facial coverings available and ready to use at all times. They must be able to show their mask if asked by the beach patrol or police.

Facial coverings must be worn in restrooms and when at concession stands. Restrooms will have dedicated attendants stationed outside. Access to restrooms will be limited to maintain social distancing. The restrooms will be cleaned every two to three hours.

Organized group activities for two or more, like volleyball, football, or soccer will not be allowed.

Picnic pavilions and playgrounds will be off-limits and there will be no special events, including group picnics, allowed.

No dogs or pets will be allowed on the beach except on designated dog-friendly beaches. Dogs must be kept on a leash.

The City Of Miami’s two public beaches will open with restricted hours.

For Virginia Key Beach Park/North Point, the beach will be open daily from 9:15 a.m. yo 5 p.m. The park will open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Virginia Key North Point mountain bike trails will also open on Wednesday.

Historic Virginia Key Beach Park will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 is asked not to go to the beaches or parks.

Face masks will be required when entering and leaving the beach, when walking around the beach and when using the restrooms.

Like the county restrictions, beachgoers must stay at least six fee way from anyone who is not their household, and no groups of more than 10 people are allowed.

No special events or group picnics will be allowed, nor will organized group activities like volleyball or soccer.

Changing rooms, picnic pavilions, and playgrounds will be off-limits.

There will be no sharing of equipment outside an individual’s household, canopies or tents are not allowed and no dogs or pets will be allowed on the beach.

Fishing will not be allowed.

The city has also prohibited glass bottles and alcohol.