



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police pursuit through Broward County ended with a PIT maneuver, a Jeep on its side, and a man in custody Tuesday morning on I-95 near Boca Raton.

A white Jeep had been leading police vehicles on a pursuit at a very low speed through Broward.

The pursuit started in Oakland Park and headed northbound, according to reports.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several Fort Lauderdale police units following the slow-moving Jeep.

A Florida Highway Patrol cruiser performed the PIT maneuver on the jeep causing it to turn on its side.

A PIT maneuver is a police tactic in which a pursuing car can force a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

Police then took the roof off the Jeep and pulled a man out.

He was taken into custody.

Authorities were forced to close the highway.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.