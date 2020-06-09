MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department announced Tuesday that they have identified the man accused of setting fire to a Miami police vehicle under I-95 outside Police Headquarters during protests on May 30.
Police said Giovanni Franchesko Fernandez, 38, was taken to a local hospital on June 4following an unrelated medical episode.
Fernandez will be facing state charges for arson, criminal mischief, and inciting a riot, along with other federal charges when he gets out of the hospital, authorities said.
Authorities said they found Fernandez thanks to a tip.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation had offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information on Fernandez.
Anyone with information on suspects who vandalized businesses or vehicles is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 579-6111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).
