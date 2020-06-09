



NASCAR unveiled its plans Tuesday for a return of guests to race tracks beginning with the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14.

The series has modified its event procedures and protocols in addition to getting approval on the number of attendees with guidance from public health officials at the local, state and federal level. The plan will see the series invite 1,000 South Florida service members to be honorary guests for the Dixie Vodka 400, making them the first guests to attend a race since March 8.

All guests will be screened prior to entry, required to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing of six feet and will not be allowed to enter the infield.

“We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events,” said Daryl Wolfe, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations and Sales Officer, NASCAR in a statement. “We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events.”

The service members in attendance for the Homestead-Miami race will be representing the Homstead Air Force Reserve Base and the U.S. Southern Command in Doral.

After Homestead-Miami, the series will allow 5,000 guests in the stands for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 21.