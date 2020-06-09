



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have teamed up with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to help feed South Florida’s hungry.

Since schools closed on March 13 due to COVID-19, addressing the needs of food insecurity, made worse by the pandemic, has been one of the top priorities for M-DCPS.

At a food distribution event at Norland High School in Miami Gardens Tuesday, the organizations announced an expansion of their partnership over the summer months and beyond.

“We remain committed to being a lifeline for our children and families in need,” said Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “Miami-Dade County Public Schools is fortunate to have the Miami Dolphins support us in our commitment to battle food insecurity in our community with their generous donation.”

More than four million meals have been distributed throughout the District since school’s closed and meal distributions to students will continue at 50 schools around the county.

The food will be handed out on Tuesdays and Fridays. Summer hours are now 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

A full list of distribution locations can be found at covid19.dadeschools.net.

In support of this initiative, the Miami Dolphins have committed to donating 500 chilled, to-go meals every week for an entire year. These meals will be provided at Miami Gardens area schools in addition to the grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches provided by M-DCPS.

This donation is part of the newly-announced Miami Dolphins food distributions at Hard Rock Stadium on weekdays.

“Through the Dolphins Food Relief Program created by our owner Stephen Ross, we wanted to build a sustainable way to bring food to the people who need it the most in our own backyard of Miami Gardens,” said Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. “We’re proud to work with a great partner in Miami-Dade Schools and provide meals to children and families for at least the next year. Our hope is this program will ease uncertainty about where their next meal is going to come from and we can focus on healing together as a community.”

M-DCPS has also partnered with the Miami Dolphins and additional donors, local organizations, and restaurant owners to provide tens of thousands of hot meals to children and families through the Family Meals-on-the-Go initiative.

The Miami Dolphins donated $125,000 to The Foundation for New Education Initiatives, Inc. for this program when it began. Since March 25, more than 46,000 hot meals have been delivered to homes and donors have contributed more than $1.1 million so far.