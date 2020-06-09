Comments
All dog parks had been closed to prevent the spread of
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In case you did not know, dog parks have reopened in Miami-Dade County.
COVID-19.
They quietly reopened on Monday, but with new stricter guidelines in place.
So, whats’s new? Well, your pooch will no longer be allowed to run free.
It is now mandatory to have your pup leashed at all times and at all dog parks.
Everyone will have to wear a mask and maintain at least 6 feet apart from the nearest person.
Everything else will remain the same.
County officials did not say how long you will have to keep your dog on a leash.
