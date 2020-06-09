



Inter Miami CF announced Tuesday that the club has received approval from Major League Soccer to start full team training at Inter Miami CF Training Center this week.

The training sessions will be mandatory for all players as the club prepares for a return to play following the health and safety protocols set forth by the league and infectious disease experts.

The training center and field are limited to players and essential staff in keeping with the league’s full team training protocol. All players and essential staff will undergo regular COVID-19 testing.

A return to full team training marks the first time that Inter Miami CF has had their full team together since play was suspended on March 12th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Individual sessions for players were allowed to begin on May 6th with small group sessions starting June 4th.

Now, with the full club returning to training, the focus turns towards the return of the MLS season which is set to begin in the coming weeks after the league and its players association agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement last week. The reported plan for a return to play would see the league’s teams converge on Orlando in the beginning of July participating in a tournament with a group stage followed by knockout rounds.