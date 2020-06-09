



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two dead bodies were discovered on Fort Lauderdale beach early Tuesday morning and police say both had been stabbed.

Fort Lauderdale police say the bodies were discovered in the 3000 Block of North Ocean Blvd., around 6:15 a.m.

The circumstances of their deaths are suspicious, according to police.

“Just to think there are two bodes there, that’s terrible. Disturbing,” said Steven Dworkin who lives nearby.

The area where the bodies were found is an upscale neighborhood with ocean front homes. People who live nearby walk the area every morning.

One woman told CBS4 News that she would see two men in that same spot every morning. It’s not known if those are the two men. Police are still trying to sort through it all.

“Upon arrival we were able to determine that it appeared they had been stabbed. Both males were pronounced dead on the scene,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Ali Adamson.

Police say both men appear to be in their 40’s. They’re checking to see if anyone in the area may have seen or heard something that could help.

“We’re still working to gather details and gather all the information, but the preliminary investigation, the detectives do not believe that there is a threat to the public at this time.”

If you know anything about the deaths, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.