FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Coast Guard will offload nearly 30-thousand pounds of cocaine and marijuana at Port Everglades on Tuesday.
The drugs were confiscated in 11 seizures in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America, and in the Caribbean Sea. The drugs are valued at more than $400 million.
The drugs will be offloaded from the Coast Guard Cutter James which was responsible for four interdictions, seizing approximately 8,400 pounds of cocaine and 3,350 pounds of marijuana.
The Coast Guard Cutter Confidence seized approximately 1,089 pounds of cocaine during one interdiction while the Cutter Escanaba seized approximately 2,200 pounds of cocaine during one interdiction.
The USS Pinckney was responsible for two interdictions seizing approximately 9,050 pounds of cocaine.
The USS Lassen also had two interdictions and seized approximately 575 pounds of cocaine and 3,575 pounds of marijuana.
