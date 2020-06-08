



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A South Florida woman shot in the face with a rubber bullet by Fort Lauderdale police said she is considering a civil rights lawsuit.

LaToya Ratlieff was taking part in protests over the death of George Floyd when she says she suffered injuries to her skull and right eye.

She said there needs to be some accountability for what happened to her.

“I want the Fort Lauderdale Police Department to be held accountable,” she said. “I think it’s important that there are some reforms that are put in place. So something like this can never happen again.”

A spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said they have tried a number of times to speak to her and her attorney, but neither has returned their phone calls.

In a statement, police say it seems as though she has more interest in speaking to the media than with the department.

They went on to state they would like to have a discussion about what actually happened.