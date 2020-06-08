ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Buildings and cars were damaged, trees toppled, from a tornado near downtown Orlando over the weekend.
The National Weather Service said the twister had winds of at least 100 mph The tornado started as a water spout on Lake Conway Saturday night and was on the ground for about 12 minutes in an area southeast of the downtown area.
The majority of the damage was caused by trees that fell onto homes. The Orlando Sentinel reported that numerous vehicles were also damaged. Three apartments in a damaged building were evacuated.
The tornado came from a series of storms that buffeted Florida as Tropical Storm Cristobal moved through the Gulf of Mexico.
