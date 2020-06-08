



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are plenty of clouds over South Florida but the sun will be making an appearance on Monday more than it did over the weekend.

The wind is southerly and that will continue to pump in a very humid and warm air mass. Dewpoint temperatures are in the upper 70s which makes it feel miserably sticky outside when it comes to the humidity. Actual temperatures will rise up to the low 90s and so it will be a steamy afternoon with spotty showers and isolated storms. The areas that have a greater chance for showers today are Miami-Dade, Broward, and north into Palm Beach.

A more typical summertime pattern is expected by Tuesday. Sea breeze develops through the late morning and will push inland where showers and storms will form, mainly over the westerns cities. Also, expect even more sunshine through midweek with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Meanwhile, Cristobal remains a tropical depression Monday morning and will continue to weaken as is tracks northward over the Mississippi Valley today and over the Midwest tomorrow. Cristobal is forecast to downgrade to a post-tropical cyclone, or a remnant low, by Tuesday night as it enters the Upper-Midwest. Flood and flash flood watches and warnings extend from the south in Louisiana up through Missouri and through southern Wisconsin.

