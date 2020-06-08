Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade is ready to take another step in reopening the economy.
Gyms, yoga centers, dance studios, and wellness centers are just some of the businesses allowed to reopen on Monday.
Those businesses must limit capacity to 50 percent, maintain social distancing guidelines, and increase the cleaning of equipment.
Summer camps will also be allowed to reopen, as well as short term rentals like Airbnb.
Tattoo studios will also be allowed to reopen.
