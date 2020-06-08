FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Health care workers at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood took a pause from their front line battle against the coronavirus pandemic on Monday morning to stand in unity with protests across the nation.
“We are one, we are all in this together,” said Memorial Regional Hospital Chief Executive Officer Peter Powers. “We all share the pain of recent events and we’re coming together, we’re saying we are not going to stand for it.”
Several pastors and faith leaders prayed over workers at the hospital while calling out racial injustice.
“We’ve come together today to mark and to remember especially George Floyd and how he lost his life a couple weeks ago to the hands of a deep and broken system in our country and our culture,” said Director of Spiritual Care Dave Collins.
The moment of prayers at Memorial Regional happened simultaneously with all six of the system’s South Florida hospitals. Powers said minorities make up roughly 40 percent of employees at his hospital in Hollywood.
You must log in to post a comment.