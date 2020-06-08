



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Cristobal continues to move inland over Louisiana as its heavy rains spread to the north.

At 8 a.m., the center of the system was about 50 miles south-southeast of Monroe, Louisiana. The storm was moving to the north-northwest at 10 mph with 35 mph winds.

Cristobal is forecast to take a turn toward the north Monday night, followed by a faster north-northeast motion Tuesday and Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal should move through northeastern Louisiana on Monday, through Arkansas and eastern Missouri on Monday night and Tuesday, and reach Wisconsin and the western Great Lakes by Wednesday.

Some weakening is expected through Tuesday. However, Cristobal is expected to strengthen some as it becomes an extratropical low Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Wind gusts to tropical-storm force are expected to continue during the next few hours over portions of the northern Gulf coast from southeastern Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle. Gusty winds could also occur Tuesday night and Wednesday over portions of the Midwest and western Great Lakes as Cristobal becomes an extratropical low.

Cristobal is expected to produce storm total rainfall accumulations of 5 to 10 inches across portions of the central to eastern Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley, with isolated amounts to 15 inches. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with local amounts to 6 inches are expected across portions of the Mid to Upper Mississippi Valley and Northern Plains near and in advance of Cristobal.

This rainfall has led to flash flooding and forecasts widespread river flooding across portions of the central Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley.

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC

Isolated tornadoes are possible Monday across Mississippi, Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, eastern Arkansas, western Tennessee, and southeastern Missouri.