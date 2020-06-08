



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information on a man who the FBI said burned a Miami police car during a protest on Saturday, 30th.

The police car was located under I-95 on the corner of NW 3rd Avenue and NW 4th Street in downtown Miami when it was set on fire. No one was injured.

“The FBI holds sacred the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment freedoms. Unfortunately, we are seeing individuals who are taking advantage of these peaceful assemblies to pursue violence and in doing so are threatening the rights and safety of all citizens,” said George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami.

Miami Police Department have been joined by the FBI and ATF in this investigation.

“The assistance and level of cooperation from our partners at the FBI and ATF have been outstanding. Although we support the right to free speech and the right to assemble, we will not tolerate flagrant violations of the law. If someone decides that they want to destroy property and or harm our residents, they will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

Anyone with information on the man is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or go to fbi.gov/violence.