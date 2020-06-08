Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools has released the calendar for the new 2020-2021 school year.
The first day of school is August 19th. On October 19th, there will be a planning day for teachers, so there will be no school for students. Another planning day is scheduled for November 3rd.
The first report cards will be issued on November 12th.
The last day of school will be June 9th and final report cards will be issued June 30th.
You must log in to post a comment.