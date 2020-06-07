



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Cristobal is moving closer to southeastern Louisiana. Heavy rainfall and storm surge is expected from southeastern Louisiana eastward to the Florida Panhandle.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, the center of the storm was about 90 miles south of New Orleans.

Cristobal is moving toward the north near 12 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a gradual turn toward the north-northwest late Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will approach the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Sunday afternoon, then move inland across Louisiana late today through Monday morning, and northward across Arkansas and Missouri Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast before landfall. Gradual weakening will begin once Cristobal moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles, mainly to the east of the center. A Weatherflow site at Bayou Bienvenue, Louisiana, recently measured a sustained wind of 37 mph and a gust to 47 mph.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi

Lake Borgne

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

East of Morgan City Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Florida line

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.

Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within the next 24 hours.