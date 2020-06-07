



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New changes are coming to one of South Florida’s largest COVID-19 testing sites.

More available tests and more staffing means more antibody testing at Hard Rock Stadium, where officials announced the 125 tests per day cap was lifted.

“Today, we did 257 antibody tests, which is the highest of any site in the state so we are not going to have a limit on the test,” said public information officer Mike Jachles. “It’s just going to be based on however many people we can process for those tests during our operating hours.”

Those hours are seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – weather permitting.

Jachles says it’s important to note if you want an antibody test here you must also get the nasal swab test that checks to see if you have the virus in addition to the blood work.

“That test is then processed for the two antibody tests. The acute and the chronic meaning that you’ve been exposed or that you have active anti bodies. Basically, it covers all bases by getting the active virus test through the nasal swab which is what we’re using here at the Hard Rock Stadium and then the blood tests,” he said.

In total, more than 30,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered at the Hard Rock site. Whether you have symptoms or not, as long as you’re 18 an older, you can come here to get your free test.

“The last thing we want is somebody to come down and not be able to get that test. It’s critical. The division of emergency management realizes that and is committed to follow the governor’s directive of making this testing available to anybody that needs it,” Jachles said.